Lee County man killed after truck rolls over on S.R. 88.

A man from Alva, Fla. was killed early Saturday morning when he lost control of his truck and rolled it over on S.R. 78., according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says Jason B. Walker was driving west on S.R. 78, east of Cemetery road when he lost control of his vehicle and swerved off the road.

He over-corrected to the left attempting to get back on the road causing his truck to roll over.

Walker was ejected from the truck before it came to a stop on the side of the road, resting on it’s roof.

It is not known if alcohol was a factor in the accident.