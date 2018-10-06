Business owners near the beach glad to see customers returning

For the first time in months, red tide has eased up on the South Florida coast line, and that is good news for business owners and beach goers.

More people are returning to the beach, and even getting in the water.

The newest red tide map shows concentration are much better in southern Lee and Collier Counties.

This is a sigh of relief for many business owners who have been impacted by the lack of beach goers over the last few months.

According to the city of Sanibel, in August, Sanibel and Captiva reported economic losses totaled at 15.1 million.

On Fort Myers Beach, businesses were averaging 2.6 million in losses a week.

A local business owner says he is thrilled to see more people back.

“I just see a lot of people and we’re doing pretty good,” said Joe Costa.

