Big turnout at Walk For Wishes 5K

Saturday morning was the Walk For Wishes 5K, hosted by the Make A Wish Foundation.

Almost double the amount of people came out to the event this year compared to last years event.

Walk For Wishes® is a nationwide Make-A-Wish® fundraiser that celebrates the more than 300,000 wishes that have already been granted, while raising funds for future wishes.

To view more event information or to donate, you can visit their website.