At least 50 dead, 100 burned in Congo tanker truck fire

Officials in Congo say at least 50 people are dead and more than 100 have second-degree burns after a tanker truck caught fire.

The interim governor of Kongo-Central province tells The Associated Press that officials are making preparations to identify the charred bodies and bury them.

The accident occurred Saturday in the village of Mbuba, not far from Kisantu city and about 200 kilometers (124 miles) southwest of the capital, Kinshasa.

Witnesses say the tanker truck collided with a bus and when the fuel began to leak, villagers rushed to collect it. Then the fire broke out.

Author: Associated Press