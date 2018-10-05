‘Momtrepreneur’ work from home mom trend on the rise

“Momtrepreneurs” are a new movement of women, making money by pursuing their passion and they are doing it all from home.

Brianna Blain is a mom that has gone from a stay at home mom to a work at home mom.

“I just had to find something that could bring in some kind of money,” said Blain.

5 years ago Blain started selling personalized items on Facebook to make extra money.

Mother of twins, Michelle Cady, just launched her business called LOCO “Life on Cell Off”.

It’s a card game meant to bring the family back together and she hopes it will start a movement.

“There are questions, conversation starters and then there’s also kindness activities,” Cady said.

These “Momtrepreneurs” are an emerging trend among mothers who like – or need – to work from home.

Cady said it’s not just about wanting to make some side money, “It’s now more, I want a purpose, I want a meaning.”

Director of Florida Gulf Coast University’s Institute of Entrepreneurship, Sandra Kauanui was a “Momtrepreneur” before the term was coined.

At the university level, 30 percent of her students are now women, before it was 5 percent.

“Those children are learning from their mother some really important skills that are going to make the next generation even more entrepreneurial,” Kauanui said, “I purchase a lot of things I use from other moms to support them.”

She says this movement is so powerful because moms want to help each other, not only emotionally but more importantly, financially.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

