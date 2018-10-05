Waste Pro still struggling with customer complaints

A Cape Coral woman says her trash sat outside her home uncollected for four weeks.

A spokesperson with Waste Pro says he thinks they’ve addressed their staffing concerns by adding more trucks and drivers.

But Noreen McHugh says she called and called about her trash and she says she’s not getting what her city taxes pay for.

“I have backdoor service which means they have to come up the driveway and pick it up, and it sat in front of my garage door for the 4 weeks,” McHugh said.

For months, other homeowners have shared their woes with WINK about Waste Pro missing their trash pick up.

MORE: Waste Pro still hearing complaints from Cape residents

Last month, Cape Coral received 200 complaints of missed pickups.

The city put the company on notice and those complaints dropped to 59 missed pickups in August, and Waste Pro eventually picked up McHugh’s trash.

But now homeowners are wondering if they’ll be left waiting again, and they think it’s time to find a new contractor.

Maureen Buice with the city said in an email:

“The resident contacted the City on Friday, September 28 to report the missed pickup. The City has not issued any fines. Waste Pro was put on notice earlier this year, that the service level needed to improve. They added trucks and hired more drivers, and the number of complaints we were receiving has declined. The City is currently under contract with Waste Pro and will consider all options available. This could include deciding whether the City wants to re-up for the final five-year option at the end of the current five-year period (2020).”

It’s important to note the Waste Pro spokesperson only found one call from this homeowner when he looked, but he says it’s possible that her calls were never logged.