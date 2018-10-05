Walk for Wishes 5k hosted at FGCU Saturday

The Make a Wish foundation of Southern Florida is hosting it’s Walk for Wishes 5k in Fort Myers Saturday morning.

Walk For Wishes® is a nationwide Make-A-Wish® fundraiser that celebrates the more than 300,000 wishes that have already been granted, while raising funds for future wishes.

Pre-registration is now closed, but you can still register in person at the run. The event is held at Florida Gulf Coast University – Recreation Field, 10501 FGCU Blvd. South, Fort Myers, FL 33965.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the walk/run begins at 8:30 a.m. Family Fun Day begins at 9:30 a.m.

To view more event information or to donate, you can visit their website.

Writer: WINK News