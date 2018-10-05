Sanibel Farmer’s Market returns Sunday morning

The Sanibel Island Farmers Market is scheduled to return this weekend with some changes.

Marking its 11th season, the market will take place on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sanibel City Hall from October through May.

The market is organized by Local Roots, which is co-owned by island residents Jean Baer and Betsy Ventura, the weekly market will feature a mix of vendors and products.

craft vendors are a new element, driven in part by the number of visitors to the islands.

For more information on the market, you can visit the Sanibel-Captiva website.

Writer: WINK News