Sanibel Farmer’s Market returns Sunday morning

Published: October 5, 2018 11:05 PM EDT
Updated: October 5, 2018 11:09 PM EDT

The Sanibel Island Farmers Market is scheduled to return this weekend with some changes.

Marking its 11th season, the market will take place on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sanibel City Hall from October through May.

The market is organized by Local Roots, which is co-owned by island residents Jean Baer and Betsy Ventura, the weekly market will feature a mix of vendors and products.

craft vendors are a new element, driven in part by the number of visitors to the islands.

For more information on the market, you can visit the Sanibel-Captiva website.

