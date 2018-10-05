Reward increased in hopes of finding killer of Kyle Byrtus

Thanks to an anonymous donor, the reward for information leading to an arrest in a 2013 homicide has increased again.

Another $1,000 was added to the reward fund to catch the killer of Kyle Byrtus. Kyle was 25 years old when an unknown person took his life in August 2013, leaving his body in a Lehigh Acres field.

Investigators and family members alike have felt for years that although Kyle was found in Lehigh, the answers on who is responsible for his death lie within the Pine Manor community, where Kyle spent a significant amount of his time.

The total amount of reward money for information leading to an arrest in Kyle’s case now totals $5,200. $2,200 from anonymous donors and $3,000 from Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

“Despite the time that has passed, family members and friends of Kyle are determined to find justice,” said Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers Coordinator. “The answers are absolutely out there – it’s just a matter of someone having the sense of good conscience to come forward and share what they know so that Kyle can finally rest in peace.”

Two photos of Byrtus, as well as the postcard that was mailed to all residents in the Pine Manor community last year.

Anyone with information on the person or persons responsible for the murder of Kyle Byrtus is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 from Crime Stoppers and $2,200 from anonymous donors. Tips may also be made online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.

