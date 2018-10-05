Red tide conditions looking better on Fort Myers Beach

The Town of Fort Myers Beach has some life back with crowds gathering at Times Square and and the Pier after red tide conditions cleared up a bit this week.

Scientists show red tide concentrations are much better in southern Lee and Collier counties with moderate concentrations on Fort Myers Beach and low concentrations in Charlotte County.

MORE: FWC to offer new interactive red tide map updated daily

WINK News Anchor John-Carlos Estrada was live on Fort Myers beach to talk with beachgoers. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

