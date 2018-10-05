Island Coast High School program teaches students to run fish farms

Students at Island Coast High School now have the opportunity to learn how to harvest and sustain a business as the population continues to grow.

The High School Aquaculture programs allows students to learn ways to be a self-sustaining fish farmer. They learn things from maintaining water quality to recycling water for multiple tasks.

Students and assistants gather at the school early in the morning and unload the tilapia from coolers into a fish tank.

They then determine if the size of the fish is big enough to be frozen and later filleted in Aquaculture classes.

Students can get involved in the process by joining the Academy of Natural Resources.

Tim Hertzer is a graduate of the program, and continues to help out and hopes to be a teacher for future students that wish to learn how to go green.

“Learned how sustainability works. Basically what we are doing here in the program is teaching students how to grow plants in small places, how to be sustainable like having fish in small places,” said Hertzer.

By the end of the day’s process, they will have filleted 500 pounds of fish, and then will sell the fresh catch to the community.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders