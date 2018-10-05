Naples woman searching for answers after laptop never returned from FedEx

A Naples woman who works completely off her computer is devastated after she mailed off her computer through FedEx to get fixed, and it never returned.

Tarra Wood is a Freelance Designer who works solely off of her computer. She shipped her $3,000 laptop through FedEx to get repaired, not knowing that it would be the last time she saw it.

She says now it is in somebody else’s hand.

“I didn’t know the person who signed for it so I kind of freaked out,” said Wood.

Woods says FedEx planned to deliver the laptop no later than Sept. 28. When it never returned, she found out it was delivered to the wrong home.

When she called about it, FedEx said they would return to the house it was mistakenly shipped to and try to recover it, but that did not fix the problem.

“The person said they knew me and they would be in touch with me about returning the package, and then the driver leaves.”

“I do not know this person, I don’t know the house, I don’t know the people. Like it’s not my house, not my friends…nobody,” said Wood.

She continued to wait to no avail, she says she even filed a police report.

“This is my job,this is my life! I need it, I need it for work.”

If something like this happens to you, FedEx says have the shipper file a claim on their website so a legal team can investigate.

In other situations, police recommend always requesting a signature on deliveries and use the app called “Next Door” that allows neighbors to sign for packages if you are away when it is delivered. It also allows them to report suspicious activity.

For now, FedEx says it will get “security involved” to help Wood, but she is still waiting to get her laptop back.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

