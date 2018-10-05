It’s Your Money: The best time to book travel plans for the holidays

Holiday travel is around the corner and consumers are always looking to get the best deals.

So what days should you book a flight?

NerdWallet personal finance expert Kimberly Palmer tells us Sunday is typically the cheapest day to book.

As for the most expensive? Friday.

In terms of cheap flights, it’s less expensive to fly midweek if you have the flexibility.

Palmer says Wednesday is the cheapest day, followed by Tuesday and Thursday.

For other financial travel tips, visit nerdwallet.com.