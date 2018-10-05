iPhone shortcut records police encounters, hands-free

Apple introduced iOS 12 following its historic iPhone event last month, adding the Shortcut app to let users allow Siri to do more tasks, such as taking a photo, putting your phone in “Do not disturb” mode or making your commute more enjoyable. But one creative user has developed a way to turn iPhones into the civilian version of a bodycam, letting users record their interactions with police in a sly manner.

The shortcut is called “Police,” which triggers a series of actions. First, it lets users send a text message to a predetermined friend to let them know they are being pulled over. Then it pauses the music that might be playing in their phone and gets access to the camera to start recording the interaction. It also puts the phone in “Do not disturb” mode.

Users need to say “Hey Siri, I’m getting pulled over” and the shortcut triggers automatically.

Speaking with Business Insider, Petersen said it could be “the civilian equivalent” a police bodycam.

As an example, the text message that will be sent to a friend could say something like: “I’m getting pulled over. My current location is … (Latitude:…, Longitude: …)”

If a user gives the shortcut permission to access their location, it will automatically fill in the location, latitude and longitude information.

Author: Rosie Woods, CBS12