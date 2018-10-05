FWC to offer new interactive red tide map updated daily

Florida Fish and Wildlife announced Thursday that they will provide a new and enhanced interactive red tide map that will be updated daily.

FWC’s online daily sampling map will be posted in addition to their Wednesday and Friday red tide updates.

“We are pushing out all we can, when we can, in the spirit of providing the most timely and beneficial information to the public and partners,” said FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton. “We will continually expand efforts to assist during this difficult event.”

You can see the map HERE and additional information can be found at MyFWC.com/RedTide.