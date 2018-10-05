Bull found slaughtered at a pasture in Immokalee

Collier County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the person or people who killed and mutilated a bull and leaving it on the side of the road.

Deputies were called to a pasture owned by Star S Farms and Produce at the corner of State Road 29 and State Road 82 around 9:55 a.m. Friday morning.

The remains of the bull were found in a holding pen, with all of the meat extracted, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say someone entered the pasture sometime between midnight and 7:30 a.m. and butchered the animal.

The CCSO Agricultural Unit sad it appeared that the suspect or multiple suspects were after the meat based on what law enforcement found at the scene.

Cpl. Hazel said the bull was a cream-colored purebred Charolais breed and weighed between 1,400 to 1,500 pounds. It was in a holding pen in the middle of a 5-acre pasture surrounded by a barbed wire fence. The bull died from a single stab wound.

“The manner in which the bull was killed is very unique,” Cpl. Hazel said. “It took someone with knowledge and skill. They’re obviously comfortable walking around among cattle and in the dark.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239.252.9300, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.780.TIPS (8477).

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Emily Luft