John Allen, 47, photo courtesy of the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
LEHIGH ACRES

Sex offender arrested for inappropriately touching kids, elderly person in the same day

Published: October 4, 2018 9:47 PM EDT
Updated: October 4, 2018 9:56 PM EDT

A man accused of sexual misconduct was arrested for burglary, aggravated battery and attempted sexual battery Thursday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

John Allen, 47, a registered sex offender, was accused of sexual misconduct in two separate, situations in the same day, the sheriff’s said.

Allen was volunteering at a church in Lehigh Acres when he allegedly touched children inappropriately while playing a game called “manhunt.”

The same day, Allen entered a residence and attempted to sexually batter an elderly woman, LCSO said.

Allen then fled the residence.

Special Victims Unit Detectives were able to track Allen down and arrest him.

