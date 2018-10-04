Missing child alert issued for one-year-old boy out of Pinellas County

Authorities have issued a missing child alert out of Pinellas County.

The alert says that Future Johnson, a one-year-old boy, went missing October 3 and was last seen near the 1500 block of 78th Terace North in St. Petersburg, Fla.

He was last seen wearing a pink, grey and navy-blue shirt, cotton shorts that look like denim, and blue and green Nike shoes.

The child may be in the company of Sydney Wyatt, 28, who was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.Sydney has long dark brown hair with the left side of her head shaved. She has the word “rusty” tattooed on her left collarbone and “Future” tattooed on her right collarbone. She also has a tattoo of the letter “S” on her left ring finger.

Writer: Emily Luft