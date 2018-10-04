Man arrested for shooting at an Uber in Fort Myers

A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting at an Uber in Fort Myers.

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a shooting disturbance at the intersection of San Carlos Boulevard and Summerlin Road.

Deputies found that two cars had crashed into a light pole and the Violent Crimes Unit were called in to assist with the investigation.

Yusuf Akkoc, 46, was with his girlfriend in the area when he began shooting out of the window. Akkoc’s girlfriend became angry with him so she called an Uber to pick her up, the sheriff’s office said.

Once she got in the Uber, Akkoc drove his car into the side of her Uber, and the Uber driver attempted to drive away to get away from Akkoc, LCSO said.

Akkoc pursued the Uber and shot several rounds at them, one bullet hitting the rear window.

Akkoc was arrested for aggravated battery, firing a deadly missile into a vehicle and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, LCSO said.