Man arrested for grabbing high school girl and forcibly trying to kiss her

A man was arrested on Thursday after he grabbed a high school girl and forcibly kissed her while she was on her way to school.

According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the student told deputies she was walking along Gilchrist Road headed to Lely High School Wednesday morning, when Edison Bladimir Garcia-Delsid, 18, grabbed her by the wrist and pulled her towards him.

The victim, also 18, told deputies that Garcia-Delsid was walking toward her on Gilchrist Street. He approached her, grabbed her wrist and turned her toward him. The suspect told her in broken English that he had been watching her and he liked her.

The girl tried to pull away from Garcia-Delsid, but he grabbed her tighter on her wrist.

She eventually broke free only to have him grab her around her waist with both hands and try to kiss her. She pushed him in the chest, which caused him to release his grip on her. She was able to get away and make it to campus where she reported the incident to school officials.

Following an investigation by detectives, Garcia-Delsid was linked to the crime after security cameras from a nearby gas station showed a man matching his description getting out of a white pickup and entering the business Wednesday morning around the time of the incident.

Deputies observed the same white pickup at the gas station Thursday morning and initiated a traffic stop. While they were speaking to the occupants of the truck, Garcia-Delsid came walking up. He admitted to deputies to making contact with the victim the day before.

The victim positively identified Garcia-Delsid as the man who grabbed her.

Detectives say there is no indication that this was a human trafficking attempt.