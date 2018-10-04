Former Collier deputy served summons papers in wrongful death lawsuit

Former Collier County deputy Steven Calkins was served with a summons at his Iowa home this week in the wrongful death lawsuit of Terrance Williams.

The lawsuit was filed by Hollywood mogul, Tyler Perry alongside well known Civil Rights attorney, Ben Crump.

They hope the lawsuit will push Calkins to give his sworn testimony.

The former deputy was the final person to see both Terrance Williams and Felipe Santos before they disappeared nearly 15 years ago.

Detectives say both men were seen with Calkins outside North Naples Cemetery, three months apart. Calkins was fired from the force for lying to investigators, but never criminally charged for lack of evidence.

There are 47 claims against Calkins in the civil wrongful death lawsuit, and after receiving his summons, Calkins responded with a letter denying each allegation.

A video provided by the Williams family attorney shows Calkins being served his summons. It took the process server several times to reach him.

A court date has yet to be set.

Reporter: Brendon Leslie

Writer: Emily Luft