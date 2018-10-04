Campaign Central: Breaking down amendment three

You’ve probably seen the ads telling you about amendment three, talking about giving you the exclusive right to decide on gambling expansion state wide.

But there’s a catch and many voters are expressing their opposition to the proposed change.

“The ballot is complicated, but Amendment three is simple. Vote yes to put voters in charge. Vote yes on three for you and me,” the ad says.

And most people say they agree with it’s message, but it’s not as simple as it sounds.

Amendment three does give the people the power to decide on casino gambling on a future statewide ballot, but getting it on a ballot isn’t so easy.

“We’re talking about 766,000 signatures,” Dr. Bergerson said. “So the petition would require that. Then the popular vote would require a 60 percent or super majority.”

Gambling advocates also say it takes away local control.

“If a local community wants gaming, they need the whole state’s buy-in,” Vice President of Political Affairs at the Naples-Fort Myers Dog Track, Isadore Havernick said. “And conversely if they don’t want gaming and the voters of the state choose to have gaming, they’re stuck with it.”

Others say putting more restrictions on gambling is a good thing.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

