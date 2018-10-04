“Blue Bowl” football tournament raises money for fallen law enforcement

Following the death of her father, a Miami Dade Police officer, this woman created a way for the community to come together and show support for fallen officers.

“There was a knock at the door and there were two uniformed police officers…I just remember hearing a scream and it was my mom, she fainted at the door,” said Rosemary Zore.

Her father was Robert Zore, a police officer who was shot on Christmas Eve and later died on Christmas morning.

“It was Christmas Eve that he was shot and he died Christmas morning in surgery, It’s something that you never forget, you don’t ever get over,” Rosemary said.

Zore and her fiance, Mike Randall, created a new way for the community to help.

“We thought what can we do, what kind of went can we have to bring everyone together and we thought what better than football, everybody loves football.”

They came up with the Blue Bowl football tournament.

Anyone can register a team for the tournament at Estero High School that raises money for families of fallen officers, like the family of Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

“It’s going to help the families of any fallen police officer, they can ask for assistance at any time of need, whether they need help with their bills, a child wants to go to a summer camp or they need something for school,” said Rosemary.

“We have been in contact with Officer Jobbers-Miller’s family and they will be here on November 3rd and we are going to be presenting them a check,” said Rosemary.

Mike Randall says Governor Scott will also be in attendance, and NFL players will be officiating the games.

“We want to try and do our best for these families and take care of them because their father, their husband, their son gave the ultimate sacrifice. Help them through this difficult time and have them know that they’re not alone.”

For more information on the event and to register a team you can visit the “Blue Bowl” website.