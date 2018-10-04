Bondi launches website for reporting child sex abuse by priests

Attorney General Pam Bondi launched a tip site today, for anyone needing to report allegations of past child sex abuse by Catholic priests in Florida. The tip site is part of Attorney General Bondi’s ongoing investigation into all seven Catholic dioceses in the state. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting with the statewide investigation.

“Any priest that would exploit a position of power and trust to abuse a child is a disgrace to the church and a threat to society,” said Attorney General Bondi.

“I am calling on victims and anyone with information about potential abuse to please report it to my office. Victim information will be kept confidential in accordance with state law,” Bondi said.

Tips of past abuse can be reported by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com/StopAbuse. All victim information will be kept confidential in accordance with Chapter 119.071(2)(h)(1) F.S.S.

The site is for reporting allegations of past abuse by Catholic priests in Florida. Anyone reporting ongoing abuse should call 911 or the Florida Department of Children and Families Abuse Hotline at 1(800) 96-ABUSE.

Attorney General Bondi instructed her Office of Statewide Prosecution to launch the investigation following the Pennsylvania Grand Jury Report detailing decades of child sex abuse by Catholic priests in Pennsylvania. The grand jury identified 301 Catholic priests who abused children, detailed accounts of more than 1,000 child victims in Pennsylvania and claimed senior church officials, bishops and monsignors helped cover up priest abuse.

