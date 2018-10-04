Army veteran off the street thanks to ‘Jesus Loves You Ministries”

Former Military Police Officer, Brian Trembaly has come a long way since falling on hard times struggling with alcohol addiction that lead to him being homeless.

But now he is clean and getting his life back together.

“I haven’t touched alcohol in over a year,” said Trembaly.

For more than a decade he lived in encampments in Port Charlotte.

“It’s a tough road and if you don’t know what you’re doing you can get hurt, physically hurt, mentally hurt, emotionally destroyed and it can just drag you down real fast,” said Trembaly.

Now he is the poster boy of progress for “Jesus Loves You Ministries”, after getting in touch with veterans affairs and getting a housing voucher.

“I lost my brother last year and i just didn’t want to do it anymore, and the opportunity came and I went for it.”

Since then he says his outlook on life has changed.

“I’m presently involved in Bible study Tuesday and listen to the word every chance i get,” said Trembaly.

He is just 1 of 240 people from the woods who have been housed.

Advocate for the homeless, Leslie Martin says Charlotte County has made huge strides since then.

She says the success in housing is because more grant money coming in and all the local agencies working together to help.

I can ever give back what I’ve gotten but it try to give back as much as i can, Trembaly said.

He says he will help to because he knows first hand how housing can change a life.