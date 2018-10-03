Title IX investigation reveals inappropriate behavior by former FSW Provost

An internal investigation revealed allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault by Florida Southwestern’s former Provost.

Dr Jeffrey Stewart resigned after being placed on administrative leave from the college over the summer.

Five women were interviewed by the school’s Title IX investigator.

They all claim Stewart said inappropriate things while drinking. One of the women said, while out of town on a conference, Stewart ‘continually touched her in an unprofessional manner including touching her shoulders’ and thighs. During this encounter, the woman said Stewart was so intoxicated that the bartender cut him off from consuming any more alcohol.

The most detailed account of alleged inappropriate behavior came from an employee at Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

She said on one occasion Stewart forced her head into his lap, and forced her to perform oral sex. During this encounter she reportedly bit him, and told the investigator he even brought up the incident in later conversations.

Stewart denied forcing the woman to perform oral sex, and claimed that their relationship was consensual. Stewart’s attorney claimed in a letter that it was the woman who pursued a relationship, and even threatened to sue her for defamation. When we reached out for a comment on this story, Stewart’s attorney said his client denies all wrongdoing.

Dr. Jeff Allbritten sent out a message today to the FSW community saying in part

“We are an organization that is committed to stopping the actions, preventing the occurrence of those actions, and addressing the impacted parties.”

We reached out the Lee County Sheriff’s office to see if they were investigating and they cannot confirm nor deny investigations regarding a particular individual.

You can read the documents below:

Reporter: Lauren Sweeney

