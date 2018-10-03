Record number of amendments on 2018 Florida ballot

This Election Day, voters will have the ability to vote on a vast amount of amendments on the November ballot.

According to the Lee County Supervisor of Elections Office, it’s the largest number of amendments on a single ballot in Florida history.

The ballot is basically a two page ballot front and back.

“You should go into the polling locations ready to vote for these amendments ahead of time,” said Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle. “Not read them in your voting booth. Otherwise you’re going to be there for half an hour.”

You can read up on each amendment below: