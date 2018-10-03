LCSO ‘Fall Frenzy’ drug bust results in 32 arrests

In a press conference, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced that their deputies arrested 32 people for dealing drugs in an investigation they called “Fall Frenzy.”

All 32 people were arrested Tuesday after the two-month undercover investigation effort, LCSO said.

Their deputies are still looking for 12 more people, and they have posted seven billboards showcasing the wanted individuals at several major intersections in Fort Myers.

“If you deal drugs in Lee County, we will find you and we will arrest you, end of story,” Marceno said.

Senator Lizbeth Benacquisto also spoke at the press conference.

Writer: WINK News