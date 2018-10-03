Hope Scholarship helping bullied students find safe learning enviornments

Bullying victims often suffer in silence, but now, a scholarship is helping students relocate to safer learning environments.

The Hope Scholarship gives students the opportunity to transfer to private schools, and fundraising is open to the public.

Seventh grader Mariah Pavichevich is one student benefiting from the scholarship, living a happier life at a school with a zero-tolerance bullying policy.

Mariah says she was bullied for years, saying that other students teased her about her disability, looks and even physically hurt her every day.

“Some people can’t make it through and some of them just commit suicide, and when I was bullied, I wanted to commit suicide so much,” she said.

Mariah said she would cry herself to sleep, leaving her grandmother Jessica with an aching heart.

“You’re feeling that same hurt, you’re feeling that child’s feelings, you’re understanding,” Jessica said.

She says every day at Mariah’s old school in Fort Myers, the problems didn’t seem to stop.

“I felt like it was a trap. Like I was trapped, I couldn’t escape at all.. and that’s how nervous and scared I was during that time,” Mariah said.

Then the Hope Scholarship provided a saving grace, helping her transfer to De LaSalle Academy in Fort Myers, a school with a no-bullying tolerance.

“In our mission it’s a safe supporting and nurturing environment where every child’s diversability is honored,” said Prinicpal Lori Riti.

The Hope Scholarship is helping students get out of bad situations and find a better fit so they can enjoy their years in school.

“I think schools like De Lasalle Academy that will accept the Hope scholarship students can actually save lives and change the directions of student’s lives,” Riti said. “I can think of no better thing to do for a child.”

You can find more information about the scholarship here.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: WINK News