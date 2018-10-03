Fort Myers man arrested on drug charges following crash

Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Fort Myers man following a wreck that sent one to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to FHP, they responded to a single car crash on Interstate Commerce Drive and Corporate Commerce Way.

Following an investigation, it was determined a black Cadillac Deville, driven by Dylan Zaccagnini, 27, was out celebrating his birthday with Jeremy Robert Campen, 39.

Zaccagnini was driving back to his residence when he ran off the highway, became airborne and struck several trees.

According to reports Zaccagnini was determined to be impaired, and placed under arrest for driving with a 0.142 BAC.

FHP also located a bag inside the Cadillac containing 97 THC cartridges inside imprinted boxes with a silver digital scale.

Campen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Zaccagnini suffered only minor injuries.

Zaccagnini was placed under arrest and charged with DUI, Possession with intent to sale, drug equipment possession, possession of a controlled substance, and probation violation.