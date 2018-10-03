“Fly your bra ride” supports breast cancer awareness

An exciting event is promoting breast cancer awareness and supporting women battling the disease right here in Southwest Florida. The eleventh annual “Fly your bra ride” is this Saturday, October 6th. Riders will begin at Naples Harley Davidson and go to Six-Bends Harley in Fort Myers. There will be a party to follow. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. It is $20 for riders and $15 for passengers. The event is open to everyone. For more information, check out the event’s Facebook page.