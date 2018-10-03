LIVE NOW: Clean water activist Erin Brockovich holds town hall in Fort Myers

Clean water activist Erin Brockovich is getting a first-hand look at our water quality crisis in Southwest Florida.

Sunday she was in Stuart assessing algal blooms. Brockovich says, so far, it’s the worst she’s seen.

After a tour of Lake Okeechobee Monday, she’s here in Fort Myers to host a town hall event.

The environmentalist encouraged activists to keep fighting for clean water, stating many of them are already taking the right action.

Brockovich announced her support for the “Stop Harmful Discharges Act” which makes public health and safety the primary project purpose for the management of Lake Okeechobee.

The town hall is from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Burroughs Homes and Gardens, 2505 First St. in Fort Myers.

Other panelists will represent the Calusa Water Keeper, Captains for Clean Water, and the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation. The panel discussion will serve as an opportunity for participants to educate the audience about clean water challenges in Southwest Florida.

WINK News will live stream the event right here on this page.