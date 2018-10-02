Water quality is a blame game in the race for Florida Senate seat

The water quality crisis is at the forefront of issues this campaign season and the two candidates running for a Senate seat don’t see eye to eye in regards to cleaning our water.

Gov. Scott says water quality issues are Sen. Nelson’s fault for not getting more federal funding, while Nelson says Scott is responsible for the pollutants flowing into the water in the first place.

In their first debate, Scott repeated a familiar attack on water quality.

“The algae problem is 100 percent tied to the fact that Senator Nelson does a campaign ad in 1990 saying he’s going to deal with algae, and now, how many years later he’s never done anything,” Scott said.

Nelson called Scott’s attacks disjointed from the truth and blamed him for gutting environmental regulations.

“He has systematically during his time as governor — systematically disassembled the environmental agencies of this state,” Nelson said. “He has drained the water management districts of funding.”

Both insist the other should be held responsible.

“Senator Nelson has gotten us no money to fix the dike at Lake Okeechobee,” Scott said. “Zero dollars.”

And Nelson fired back.

“All of this is the result of putting more pollution into the water supply that goes into the lakes and streams and rivers.”

The full debate between the candidates airs Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. on Telemundo.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

