Registered sex offender arrested for raping, throwing woman over bridge

A registered sex offender from Sarasota has been accused of raping a woman and throwing her off a bridge according to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Melvin Williams is accused of raping a female at gun point and then throwing her off of a bridge in Ft. Myers.

Williams is a registered sex offender, and was believed to be in Sarasota County although his warrant stems from the Fort Myers Police Department.

Fugitive Apprehension Unit in partnership with the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force are responsible for Williams being taken into custody in North Port after leaving a hotel in Port Charlotte.