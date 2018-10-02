Parents concerned about overcrowded Collier school buses

One parent says her daughter has gone to other Collier County public schools before, but she has never seen the kind of crowding she sees now.

And after her daughter snapped a photo inside her overcrowded school bus, she has decided to take action.

“She had told me before that there was a lot of kids on the bus but I didn’t think it was this bad,” Gilda Ramos said after seeing a photo of kids sitting in the aisle on her daughter’s bus home from Oakridge Middle School.

“Three kids to a seat, and kids in the aisle, kids on top of each other,” she said.

Although Ramos’ daughter didn’t go on camera, she said that students line the entire aisles and Ramos said it’s a huge safety concern.

“God forbid something happen and the kids could get seriously hurt,” Ramos said.

Her daughter says that some students prefer to walk home because they feel safer.

“And they actually get home quicker than if they were to ride the bus,” Ramos said.

WINK News reached out to the Collier County Public School District after five o’clock on Tuesday, they haven’t gotten back to us yet.

Ramos says she emailed the principal and assistant principal after hours too and didn’t get a response.

On the school district’s website, there are safe bus riding guides, and points, one of which says “remain seated and keep aisles clear.”

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

