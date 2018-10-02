Palm Beach County beaches expected to re-open Wednesday

Palm Beach County officials say public beaches are expected reopen on Wednesday, according to CBS12.

Officials say the samples taken by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) showed low to medium concentrations of the red tide algae. The highest concentrations were at the Jupiter inlet.

Reopening county beaches on Wednesday, Oct. 3, provides for a day’s preparation of “proper messaging” on the beaches. All Palm Beach County beachgoers are advised to swim near guarded beaches and heed any warnings posted at county or city beaches, according to officials.

Author: CBS12