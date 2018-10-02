New DOH grant funds AEDs & “Stop the Bleed” kits in Lee County

Lee County is using a new $90,000 grant from the State Department of Health to purchase more medical supplies including automated external defibrillators or AEDs.

Emergency responder Paul Rapp says as the county continues to grow, it is imperative they prepare for emergency situations.

“The longer it takes for you to get an AED or a defibrillator, the less chance you have of survival,” Rapp said.

The county will also use the money for other medical supplies and training.

Clorinda Arace from Fort Myers nearly died in a motorcycle accident, and although many years have passed, she says she still suffers from injuries she sustained that day.

“I had passed out and I was laying on the road.”

Clorinda says she may not have survived if it weren’t for first responders using emergency equipment to shock her back to consciousness.

AEDs are portable systems that send internal shocks to get someone’s heart rate going, and fast and they are currently installed in 130 county facilities.

Now they will add even more and training county employees to use them.

The decision to purchase the devices comes after the board of commissioners approved an EMS grant Tuesday of over $90,000.

“Not only does that mean county employees in the workplace that are trained in those skills, but when those county employees go to the mall, go to the grocery store, they have those skills with them,” said Director of Public Safety Ben Abes.

Another $15,000 from the grant is going towards purchasing “stop the bleed” kits, which is another safety tool used in emergencies to slow or stop heavy bleeding.

The rest of the money will be used to improve safety of pediatric patients traveling in ambulances.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

