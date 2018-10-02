Fort Myers among the fastest growing cities in the U.S.

With all the the things Fort Myers has to offer, from the beach, to local restaurants, and the affordability, it’s easy to see why Fort Myers is at the top of the list of the fastest growing cities in the U.S.

“Coming from where I am like right now it’s probably about 48°. To come here? What’s not to love right?,”said part-time resident Phil Squires.

Others like Phil, who have been here for a decade say the changes in the city are obvious.

“Basically a lot of people are coming here. I have people coming from all over the country. I have people coming from California who are tired of the hustle and bustle and they’re looking for something more affordable. I have people coming from the east coast of Florida for the same reasons,” said Realtor Peter Davis.

The growth in Fort Myers is obviously a plus for home owners, but something to think about for those who rent.

“Renting a home who doesn’t own a home, you may feel a squeeze. But anyone who owns a home I think that they would be pleased because their equity is growing, their values are going up,” said Davis.

Many residents now expect to see new neighbors in the near future, due to more people wanting to move to the area.

“I think it’s good for employment. I think it’s going to attract younger people. I won’t be known just as a gray-haired place. Everybody loves warm weather,” said Jane Ish of Fort Myers Beach.

But some have concerns about what bigger cities also bring in.

“Obviously crime is an issue,” said Alan Murphy.

But for the most part, residents like the city being more attractive to people wanting to relocate.

“Obviously the more people you get, the more revenue into the city covers. It benefits everybody,” said Murphy.