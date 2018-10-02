Daughter, 17, boyfriend, 18, charged with father’s murder

A Lee County teen is accused of gunning down his girlfriend’s dad and hiding the body for days.

His grandmother can’t believe the story police are telling.

Demar Turruellas, 18, lived in a Lehigh Acres neighborhood with his grandmother and his girlfriend.

Now he is locked behind bars in Miami-Dade accused of killing Gainza’s father.

“He called me saying ‘grandma, grandma, come look for me there’s a problem here, I can’t be here,'” Demar’s grandmother said.

17-year-old Eveline Gainza is accused of helping Demar clean up her father’s body with bleach and towels.

Eveline’s mother says her father did not like Demar.

The two were stopped in her father’s car with a semi-automatic pistol in their possession.

Demar’s grandmother thinks his girlfriend was the problem.

“Demar told me, ‘grandma, I’m telling her to leave’ she responded that she wasn’t leaving, not without Demar,” his grandmother said.

She said Gainza’s family came to her house three times trying to convince Demar to move to Miami.

Now, she’s preparing to visit him in jail there.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

