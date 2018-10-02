Casey DeSantis holds round table in Fort Myers Tuesday

The wife of a candidate for governor made her and her husband’s message loud and clear during her tour of Southwest Florida.

Casey DeSantis spoke for Ron Desantis’ campaign, and discussed issues with a roomful of Southwest Floridians.

While she and her husband say they want to clean up Florida’s water, the Florida business owners who were present had plenty of questions and concerns to share with her.

“I’d really rather see your husband advertise more of his, promoting himself with clean water and what he’s going to do to help Florida,” said one participant.

Restaurant, hotel and resort owners all spoke about their huge business losses, millions of dollars worth, thanks to red tide and dirty water.

DeSantis says the crisis goes beyond politics, and that the losses and health risks are unacceptable.

“The water quality is a major here in the election,” she said. “It’s not a political thing, it’s more of ‘we gotta get this right.’ This is life blood of our economy.”

Before the round table, DeSantis spoke to veterans at the Southwest Florida Military Museum, and their concerns also revolve around water.

Casey DeSantis says she wants to send the water south into the Everglades.

She said Ron also wanted to be present at the round table but he is campaigning.

Reporter: Britni McDonald

