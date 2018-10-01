Photo courtesy of SWFL Crime Stoppers.
NORTH FORT MYERS

Two men steal $75,000 in guns and jewelry from North Fort Myers home

Published: October 1, 2018 5:02 PM EDT

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are looking for two men that were seen stealing guns and jewelry in North Fort Myers.

The men were seen breaking into a home on Palm Isle Circle just after 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, Crime Stoppers said.

They stole more than $75,000 in guns, computers, and jewelry along with prescription medication.

Home security surveillance shows the the two men using a crowbar to get into the front door, rummaging through drawers, file cabinets and two locked safes.

The suspects put the stolen items in pillowcases before leaving through a sliding glass door, Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information on the identities and whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).  All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.  Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

