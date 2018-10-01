Two men steal $75,000 in guns and jewelry from North Fort Myers home

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are looking for two men that were seen stealing guns and jewelry in North Fort Myers.

The men were seen breaking into a home on Palm Isle Circle just after 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, Crime Stoppers said.

They stole more than $75,000 in guns, computers, and jewelry along with prescription medication.

Home security surveillance shows the the two men using a crowbar to get into the front door, rummaging through drawers, file cabinets and two locked safes.

The suspects put the stolen items in pillowcases before leaving through a sliding glass door, Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information on the identities and whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.