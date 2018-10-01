Police kill man claiming to have gun at Orlando hospital

Orlando police on Monday shot and killed a man who claimed to have a gun at Orlando Regional Medical Center, said Police Chief John Mina to CBS affiliate WKMG ClickOrlando.com.

Three officers shot the man, whose name has not been released, when he made reached into his waistband as if he had a gun, Mina said. The man was not armed, Mina said.

More than 20 Orlando police units converged on the hospital at 52 W. Underwood St. when the man, who was taken to the hospital for medical reasons via ambulance, started threatening medical staff, Mina said.

Police tried to negotiate with the man, but Mina said they had to try to resolve the situation because nearby patients needed immediate medical attention.

No one else was injured in the incident.

The officers who shot the man have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

Orlando Health, the parent company of ORMC, tweeted earlier that the emergency department was locked down, but all other areas are operating, per usual.

The ER has returned to normal operating procedures.

Author: CBS Affiliate WKMG / ClickOrlando.com