One person killed in crash on Pine Island Rd. Monday morning.

One person was killed in a crash at the 1200 block of SW Pine Island Road Monday morning.

John Robert Jones Jr., 40, of Cape Coral was driving east on Pine Island Road behind a semi-tractor pulling a tanker-type trailer carrying liquid chlorine, according to Cape Coral police.

When the semi-tractor slowed down at the intersection of SW 12th Avenue, Jones crashed into the back of the tanker trailer.

According to police, Jones was not wearing a seat belt and a trauma alert was called to the Cape Coral Hospital where Jones died from his injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Writer: WINK News