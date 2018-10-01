One person dead, three others injured after SUV crashes into roof, pool

One person is dead and three others injured after an SUV crashes into a Cape Coral home’s roof, landing in the swimming pool.

Neighbors say they woke up to loud noise Friday night when the crash happened.

Three occupants of the vehicle were hospitalized and passenger Michael Alan Velez, 20, was pronounced dead, according to CCPD.

Driver Gavin Clutt and passenger, Ryan Whicker, as well as a juvenile all suffered life-threatening injuries.

“There was a loud bang and I honestly thought that it was just thunder and I ran out,” said one of the neighbors.

But it was no storm, instead, a black SUV fled through the neighborhood, driving through an empty lot, hitting a boat, smashing into a lanai and landed in a pool.

According to CCPD, the driver crossed NW 16th Place driving through a vacant field. The SUV then hit a 29-foot boat/trailer parked on the side of a home. The impact forced the boat into a second smaller boat/trailer.

After hitting the boat, the SUV airborne colliding with a gable on a roof, rolled off of the roof of the house, collided with the screened lanai, and landed in a swimming pool.

“It could’ve been me if the car would’ve gone 20 feet the other way,” said a neighbor.

Cape Coral investigators are trying to determine what caused the crash.

Writer: WINK News