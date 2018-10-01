Man drives himself to the hospital after being shot in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police Department reported a shooting at a food mart at 3691 block of Evans Avenue Monday.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. When officers arrived they say were told a man was shot and drove himself to the Lee Memorial Hospital.

An SUV outside the ER was surrounded with crime scene tape for hours while the victim was inside the hospital.

FMPD says the incident is an ongoing investigation and there is no danger to the general public.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown.