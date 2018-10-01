Carmine Marceno officially sworn in as next sheriff of Lee County

Sheriff Carmine Marceno was officially sworn in as the next Sheriff of Lee County Monday.

He’s been with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for five years and will take to an oath to serve as the agency’s leader.

Marceno will finish Sheriff Mike Scott’s term into 2020.

Long-time former Sheriff Mike Scott stepped down to help take care of his 90-year-old mother.

Scott recommended Marceno for the job.

Marceno steps into the new leadership role with more than 20 years of experience.

the Bronx native started his career in Suffolk County before moving down to southwest Florida in 2003.

He dedicated a decade of service to the Collier County Sheriff’s office before joining Lee County.

In Marceno’s two years as undersheriff he became the face of the agency.

He’ll oversee nearly 1,600 deputies and staff. And the biggest jail in Southwest Florida with 2,000 inmates.

The ceremony was 11 a.m. at McGregor Baptist Church in Fort Myers and was open to the public.