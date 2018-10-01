Lehigh Acres program offering help to those at risk of homelessness

A program in Lehigh Acres aims to save families from the living on the streets.

The Lehigh Acres Community Services Center is offering homeless prevention assistance through Lee County’s Housing Development Corporation.

One Fort Myers family who was living out of their car say thanks to the new program, they now have a home.

“I’m not gonna lie we use to sleep in the car but it was somewhere to sleep at least we weren’t out on the bench sleeping with no cover,” said Noah, a sophomore in high school.

Noah and his family were forced to live out of their car in a park after his mom experienced medical problems that kept her from her work.

“We might not get everything we want, but like the stuff we really need, she makes sure we have,” Noah said.

He’s proud that she applied for homeless prevention assistance through the Lee County Housing Development Corporation.

“I’m not gonna lie it was crowded it was me my sister my brother and my other sister,” he said.

Now, they no longer have to live out of their car, and they are working to encourage others to reach out to the program.

“That makes me feel like loved and cared…. it feels like I’m needed,” he said.

If you know someone who is homeless or at risk of homelessness, they can get help at the Lehigh Community Services Center, Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Emily Luft