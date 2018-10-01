Indiana students required to learn about how to deal with possible abuse

A new law in Indiana requires teachers to teach students about sexual abuse and how to protect themselves.

A bill lawmakers passed last year set this program into motion. It’s effective for the 2018 school year. The law requires Indiana schools to provide child abuse and child sexual abuse education to children in pre-K through 12th grades.

Rosedale Elementary sent letters to parents this week. They’re about a new program teaching all kids, age-appropriate techniques to recognize child sexual abuse.

William Livers, a social worker at Rosedale Elementary, says the subject is something he supports.

“We need to have kids understand the ability that they have,” Livers said. “They can say no.”

Livers works one on one with students dealing with trauma. He believes this new program will be beneficial for children.

“Most people are good people,” he added. “I think maybe I am more optimistic, but I believe that. “I believe that people are good and helpful. But, there are some that are not.”

Mya Kenley, a fourth-grader at Rosedale Elementary, says she has already learned so much.

“It teaches you to not do things that other people are forcing you to do,” Kenley said.

Students at Rosedale Elementary have already learned the three ‘R’s:

– Recognize; Is it safe? What’s the rule?

– Report; Tell an adult.

– Refuse; Say words that mean no.

Author: Abby Kirk, WTHI