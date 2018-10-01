Florida Democrats choose Allen Ellison to replace April Freeman

After Congressional District 17 candidate April Freeman died suddenly last week, the Florida Democratic Party has selected Allen Ellison to replace her.

The Florida Democratic Party says they followed the process laid out by Florida Statutes, that calls for each county party in the congressional district to vote to nominate a candidate. That candidate could not have run for office this year.

Allen Ellison founded the Center for Economic & Policy Development, Inc. (The Center) to facilitate economic growth throughout Central Florida and rural parts of the country, the FL Democratic Party said.

“We congratulate Allen on his nomination, and thank everyone who stepped up to run under such unfortunate circumstances,” said FDP Chair Terrie Rizzo. “This has been a difficult process for everyone involved as April was a beloved member of the Democratic Party. We know Allen will continue the hard work she started to turn Florida’s 17th Congressional District blue.”