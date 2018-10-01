Drug arrest. Photo via CCSO
PORT CHARLOTTE

Five arrested following investigation that lead to search warrant of home

October 1, 2018

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested 5 people in drug bust in Port Charlotte.

CCSO served a search warrant after several online tips about suspicious activity and drug sales at the home on Ennis Terrace.

A SWAT team, Intel and Traffic Units, and detectives with the Major Crimes unit all descended on the home. There were 9 people in the home, including two children.

Law enforcement seized six handguns, one AR-15 rifle, and one loaded shotgun in the residence.

Detectives collected marijuana, cocaine, Ecstasy (MDMA), and over $4,100 in cash during their search of the home.

An occupant of the house, Rachel Adams, was transported to the hospital due to concealing a large plastic tube containing drugs inside her body.

24 baggies of heroin, a hydromorphone pill, a suboxone strip, and a new legend drug were discovered in the tube at the hospital. The 24 baggies contained a total of 4.2 grams of heroin.

CCSO arrested Geff Delcin, 36, Kimberly Miller, 31, Rachel Adams, 39, Paul Duxbury, 49, and Jonathan Melovic, 32, on drug charges.

